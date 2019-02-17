BEAUMONT, Texas — A shelter in place for people that live south of the intersection of Old Sour Lake Rd and Meeker Rd has been lifted.

The Office of Emergency Management said Ethanol was leaking from a rail car.

INFORMATION ON ETHANOL

Officials issued the shelter in place around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

At this time, we are working to figure out how this leak happened.

Say with 12News as we continue to investigate this story.

***FROM THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ***

FINAL UPDATE: .. The leak had been sealed and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you all for your cooperation.

UPDATE #2...The radius is 1/4 mile

UPDATE #1...6:55 p.m. The chemical that is leaking is Ethanol. Old Sour Lake Hwy. will remain closed in that area until further notice. Authorities are working on sealing leak.

**SHELTER IN PLACE**

Due to a rail car leak the Office of Emergency Management has issued a shelter in place for residents that live south of the intersection of Old Sour Lake Rd and Meeker Rd.

Please remain inside with the windows and doors closed and the air conditioner off. Once the leak has been contained we will let you know.

Thank you for your cooperation.