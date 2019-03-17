DEER PARK, Texas — Deer Park city officials have issued a shelter-in-place for all locations north of P street due to a large tank fire at Intercontinental Terminal Companies.

There is no shelter-in-place for La Porte, Pasadena and Channelview residents.

The facility is in the 1900 block of Independence Parkway.

Air 11 flew over the scene and we were able to see how big the fire is. Flames could be seen coming from the top and bottom.

Emergency crews said the fire is starting to spread to other tanks.

We are not sure what exactly is burning and if there are any injuries to any workers.

KHOU Reporter Matt Dougherty and photographer Ralph Nickerson are at the scene and said they had to pull back because they were getting light headed.

Meteorologist Lisa Vaughn said winds are coming from the northeast at about 10 to 15 mph. Communities in the path of the smoke include Friendswood, Clear Lake, Webster, Alvin, Pearland, League City and Hillcrest.

An atmospheric "capping inversion" - usually in place each morning - is forecast to erode through the day. That means the smoke will be able to mix into the upper levels of the atmosphere instead of being trapped at the surface (where we live and breath).

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the fire and blocking roads near the plant.

We are are trying to get in contact with the facility to get more details.

According to their website, ITC Deer Park terminal stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates.

Saturday, the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown caught fire for several hours.

Harris County officials said the substance that was burning was gasoline. The smoke could be seen for miles.

“It was just like black cloud, big thick black cloud. Bad," Arellano said. “It didn’t scare me as much until it did today. When I got calls, 'are you evacuating?' 'are you going to leave?' I mean I've got kids. Not little kids, but I’ve got kids. It was scary.”

Officials said they don’t believe it had any impacts on air quality, but neighbors said it was enough to make them think twice about where they live.

This is a developing story.