HOUSTON -- The City of Houston has announced full street closures for President Donald Trump's rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday at the Toyota Center.

Downtown businesses and residents have been advised to expect delays traveling downtown until 10:30 p.m. City officials advise the public to avoid downtown if you're not attending the rally or you don't live or work there.

Delays are also possible in the late afternoon and early evening as the president's motorcade travels from Ellington Airport to downtown. Typically both the beltway and I-45 will close down momentarily for the motorcade to travel safely downtown, but for security reasons the exact route and timing have not been released.

Your PM commute will likely be a mess on I-45 Gulf Frwy and BW 8 as @realDonaldTrump arrives for today's rally at the Toyota Center. Also closures are already in place around the Toyota Center. If you're not going to the rally, avoid these areas if you can #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/86oB6TRpDR — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 22, 2018

The following downtown streets are closed until after tonight's rally:

Polk Street between Austin Street & Chartres Street

Clay Street between Austin Street & Hamilton Street

Bell Street between Austin Street & Chenevert Street

La Branch Street between Dallas Street & Leeland Street

Crawford Street between Dallas Street & Polk Street

Jackson Street between Polk Street & Leeland Street

You can view an interactive map here.

Detour Routes

Chartres Street northbound

Capitol Street westbound

Caroline Street southbound

Leeland Street eastbound

Passenger Drop-Off/Pick-up Zone

All ride-share vehicles and private drop-offs/pick-ups will be at Caroline Street @ Leeland Street.

METRO

Metro buses 40, 41, Orange & Green Links will be re-routed for the event. Please check the Metro App or Houston Metro's website for schedules. Metro Rail services will operate on a regular schedule.

Event Entry Line

The line to enter the event will start on Crawford Street @ Dallas Street. The line will be directed by security at the Toyota Center.

