HOUSTON -- The City of Houston has announced full street closures for President Donald Trump's rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday at the Toyota Center.
Downtown businesses and residents have been advised to expect delays traveling downtown until 10:30 p.m. City officials advise the public to avoid downtown if you're not attending the rally or you don't live or work there.
Delays are also possible in the late afternoon and early evening as the president's motorcade travels from Ellington Airport to downtown. Typically both the beltway and I-45 will close down momentarily for the motorcade to travel safely downtown, but for security reasons the exact route and timing have not been released.
The following downtown streets are closed until after tonight's rally:
- Polk Street between Austin Street & Chartres Street
- Clay Street between Austin Street & Hamilton Street
- Bell Street between Austin Street & Chenevert Street
- La Branch Street between Dallas Street & Leeland Street
- Crawford Street between Dallas Street & Polk Street
- Jackson Street between Polk Street & Leeland Street
You can view an interactive map here.
Detour Routes
- Chartres Street northbound
- Capitol Street westbound
- Caroline Street southbound
- Leeland Street eastbound
Passenger Drop-Off/Pick-up Zone
All ride-share vehicles and private drop-offs/pick-ups will be at Caroline Street @ Leeland Street.
METRO
Metro buses 40, 41, Orange & Green Links will be re-routed for the event. Please check the Metro App or Houston Metro's website for schedules. Metro Rail services will operate on a regular schedule.
Event Entry Line
The line to enter the event will start on Crawford Street @ Dallas Street. The line will be directed by security at the Toyota Center.