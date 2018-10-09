SAN MARCOS, Texas — From signs lined outside the LBJ Student Center to roaring cheers inside, hundreds made their way to Texas State University to hear from the democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Beto O'Rourke.

“I've been wanting to see him for a really long time now so just hearing him talk out loud I felt his energy and it matched mine,” said Molly Schoger, who attended the town hall.

“He stands for the same values and beliefs that I have,” said attendee Nora Briones. “I'm all about education. I'm all about universal health care, the best health care there can be in Texas. I'm all about taking big money out of politics.”

At the town hall Sept. 9, the senate candidate addressed many issues such as protecting DACA DREAMers, the need for universal health care and protecting the environment.

“We can make sure that as we extract oil and gas we do it in a far more responsible way, that we listen to the stakeholders and the communities that are going to be effected more than any other,” said O’Rourke.

Before the town hall, he also talked about a volunteer who sent some of his supporters text messages this past week, asking them to give undocumented immigrants rides to polling places so they could vote.

“Apparently there was someone sending out text messages on behalf of our campaign, but not approved by our campaign, but as soon as we were made aware of it we put an end to it and that person is not allowed to text for us anymore,” said O’Rourke.

As for his supporters, they're backing him 100 percent.

“I feel like he's actually going to change Texas. I think he's going to get elected and I’m glad we got to see him on the ground running,” said Christopher Beard.

