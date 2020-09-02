Harris County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a sports bar on the North Freeway.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a security guard was closing up the Ojos Locos located at 15115 North Fwy., when a man refused to leave. There was a physical altercation between the two and then others jumped in.

At one point, the security guard shot two people. One was killed the other transported to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Ojos Locos released the following statement in regards to this shooting:

A tragic incident occurred at one of our Houston restaurants this morning and we are still gathering details of what happened. Since this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to speculate at this time. We will share additional information when it is available

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

