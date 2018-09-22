Bamberg, SC (WLTX) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck in South Carolina Saturday morning — the second quake to hit the state this month.

The small earthquake was recorded around 7:47 a.m. Saturday in Bamberg, South Carolina, which is about 50 miles south of Columbia, according to the the US Geological Survey.

The quake's rupture began at about 3.8 miles under the surface.

Last week, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck as South Carolina residents prepared for Hurricane Florence. That earthquake was located in McCormick, which lies close to the Georgia-South Carolina border.

South Carolina experiences several minor earthquakes throughout the year, since a fault line runs through the state. The largest earthquake — magnitude 5.1 — in the area occurred in 1916, according to USGS.

