FORT WORTH, Texas — A search is underway for a missing child after police say a suspect stole a car in Fort Worth while the baby was inside.

Home security video captured the moment the suspect drove the car away from the home.

WFAA spoke to a man who said he was babysitting the 1-year-old child Sunday morning when the incident occurred near the 4905 block of Fair Park.

The man told WFAA he left the child in the car as he walked inside his house to drop something off. At that moment, he said, the suspect slid into the driver’s seat and drove away with the baby still inside.

The man told WFAA he tried chasing the suspect but couldn’t catch up to him.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, police confirmed they were able to locate the suspect and the stolen car but the child wasn't inside.

A search continues for the child.

At this time, an Amber Alert has not been issued.

