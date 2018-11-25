LUMBERTON, NC -- The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are asking that the public be on the lookout for a pair of shoes that belong to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin?

Hania’s family recently bought a new very distinctive pair of Adidas sneakers for her.

The sneakers are white with black stripes and contain colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.

"We want to draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnaper could try and get rid of them for that reason," said a FBI Supervisory Senior Agent

ANOTHER LOOK at Hania's Adidas:

FBI says kidnapped NC teen Hania Aguilar was wearing similar Adidas she got for her birthday just weeks before she was taken. (Photos: FBI)

Hania was kidnapped outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park located at 3525 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, NC on November 5, 2018.

A man dressed in all black shoved her into a family member’s SUV and drove away.

