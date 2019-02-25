CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Federal were forced to temporarily stop combing through the debris field of the deadly plane crash that killed three people over the weekend.

Investigators are looking for clues as to what went wrong when the Atlas jet nosedived in Anahuac on Saturday.

“The debris field its extensive, it’s total devastation out there” said Loni Alley, a former Houston firefighter and one of the volunteers assisting with the search efforts on Monday.

Three pilots were killed including a Mesa Airlines pilot who was on his way to Houston. The victims have been identified as Captain Rick Blakely, Conrad Aska, and Sean Archuleta.

“What’s so difficult out there right now, there’s not a lot of water, there's a lot of mud and the mud is like quicksand out there. You can get stuck really easily and that is impeding some of the searching” said Alley.

Monday afternoon, crews were searching for the remains of the third person on board and the critical black box and data recordings – which should reveal why the Boeing 767 aircraft abruptly went into a deep dive into the shallow waters of the Trinity Bay.

The Amazon cargo plane went down without a distress call Saturday just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say they’re analyzing a 5-second video clip from the Chambers County jail showing the plane as it fell from the sky.

They’ve also put a call out for anyone who may have other recordings or pictures of the plane crashing to contact them.

Officials toured the crash site with air boats on Monday. They waded through looking for critical pieces of evidence.

“You’re going from about a foot to three feet, moving around in muck like that, it’s gonna be difficult to just feel around” said Alley.

But it’s a task crucial to figuring out the unusual crash, and the first step to an investigation that could take longer than a year to complete.

