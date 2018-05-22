Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A campus lockdown is in effect at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg as deputies search for a shooting suspect.

The school sent a campuswide alert late Monday night, saying that officers were searching in an area near Mingo Street, which is not far from the campus.

The school told students they should 'shelter in place,' and have asked them to use extreme caution.

It's unclear if the search is in any way related to the ongoing hunt for two murder suspects who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night. Officers have said they believe those men are still in the county.

This is the second time the university has issued a notification to students about safety. Just last Friday, the school issued a campus community shelter message after a suspect fired shots at U.S. Marshals on Jamison Street, about a block or two from campus.

The marshals had gone to the home to serve a warrant against a different man, but agents say 18-year-old Derian James opened fire.

After a search in the area that lasted several hours, the other suspect was caught. James, however, was able to elude officers.

