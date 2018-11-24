BASTROP, Texas — It was a Texas-sized entrance!
Santa Claus ditched his trusty sleigh for a Texas longhorn during a "Visit with Santa" event at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines in Bastrop on Saturday.
Attendees enjoyed taking a ride on the longhorn while also visiting with Santa with their Christmas lists. Other holiday-themed activities guests can enjoy include ornament and gingerbread house making, arts and crafts and more.
If you missed out on this event, don't worry. The resort and spa will be hosting "Visit with Santa" events -- which kick off with Santa's Texas-sized entrance -- throughout the holiday season.
You can attend the Visit with Santa events on the following dates:
- Sunday, Dec. 9
- Saturday, Dec. 22
- Tuesday, Dec. 25
Each event will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.