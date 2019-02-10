HOUSTON — Houston will say goodbye to Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal today with a procession, two funeral services and a 21-gun salute with a flyover.

The Sikh National Center is asking everyone to wear navy blue Wednesday, just like the Harris County Sheriff’s Office uniform Dhaliwal proudly wore.

8:25 a.m. — "Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s funeral escort has arrived at the Berry Center for today’s ceremony." - Harris County Sheriff's Office

8 a.m. — "LOOK! These folks made CUSTOM yard signs including the small billboard! Such a beautiful tribute for a deserving husband and father of three who gave his life after taking an oath to protect and serve us all." - Melissa Correa, KHOU 11

7:36 a.m. — "This is what the family of @HCSOTexas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will see as the funeral procession moves down Barker Cypress to the Berry Center." - Melissa Correa, KHOU 11

7:15 a.m. — "RIP Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, @cyfallwrestling wearing blue in honor of a true American." - Cy Falls HS Wrestling

7:15 a.m. — "Officers with @SATXPolice , @BexarCoSheriff , @ConversePolice , @CCSOTX , Hill Country Village, Atascosa County & others stop in Luling during their honor procession to Cypress for fallen HCSO Dhaliwal’s funeral." - Leah Durain, KENS

6:45 a.m. — The funeral procession is expected to start at about 7:30 a.m. Air 11 will be overhead for portions of the procession with live coverage.

6:13 a.m. — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is honoring the fallen deputy with these End of Watch signs along our tollways.

6 a.m. — Here is this morning's #HTownRush Rush Block - the latest Houston headlines, including info about today's services for Deputy Dhaliwal.

5:39 a.m. — As a reminder, here's a look at the funeral procession route for later this morning.

10:30 p.m. Tue — Deputy Dhaliwal's dad tells KHOU 11 he plans to finish the project his son started. Watch the touching story below.