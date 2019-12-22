SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A San Jacinto County deputy was killed in a crash Saturday night while responding to a burglary call.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said several units were responding to the call around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Hill Road off SH 150 near Coldspring. Texas DPS said as one unit slowed on SH 150 to turn right onto Hill, the second unit maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The deputy, who Capers identified as Bryan Pfluger, was transported to a hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced dead.

Texas DPS said the other deputy involved did not have visible injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Texas DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

Fourth death of an officer in southeast Texas in two weeks

This is the fourth death of a law enforcement officer this month. On December 7, HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Then on December 10, Nassau Bay PD Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was run over and killed during a traffic stop. And early Thursday morning, HPD officer Gizelle Solorio was killed in a wreck on I-10.

