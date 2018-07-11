The Saints have signed former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to try to bolster its receiving corps and take some of the workload off of Michael Thomas.

Bryant sent out a Tweet confirming the move, which was reported by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bryant turned 30 just days ago on Nov. 4, and played in 116 games (including the playoffs) for Dallas. He scored 75 touchdowns in those appearances, averaging 66.2 yards per game and 14.1 yards per catch. That's pretty good.

In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant had three seasons in which he exceeded 1,200 yards receiving. Last year he caught 69 passes for 838 yards. His career average of 14.1 yards per catch would make him the intermediate-to-deep threat to go along with Thomas.

Bryant has made three Pro Bowls, but has had a hard time catching on with another team. Some consider him a locker room distraction, something the Saints have often tried hard to avoid.

