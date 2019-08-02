PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents of Sabine Pass gave a few Port Arthur city leaders an earful at tonight's town hall meeting.

Hope Henderson has been a Sabine Pass resident for 10 years now.

She says she and her neighbors are sick of horrible road conditions, dirty ditches, and backed up sewage in their yards.

"There are no quick fixes, but when you’re dealing with raw sewage, it becomes a health issue," Henderson said.

The city was annexed by Port Arthur since 1978, and residents say it’s the city of Port Arthur’s responsibility to make sure these needs are met.

Charlotte Moses, position 7 Councilwoman for the city of Port Arthur sat in on the meeting, and is asking the people that live there for their patience.

“Give us an opportunity, we're in new leadership. We're making some things happen and I look forward to Port Arthur moving forward," Councilwoman Moses said.





