SAN ANTONIO — Two adorable San Antonio babies will be featured in the big screen at Time Square in New York City for the National Down Syndrome Society.

The organization will have its annual Times Square video presentation on September 14.

Ethan Hepworth and Leo Huntsman, both of San Antonio, will be featured in the video. They were selected from over 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

About 500 photos will be featured in the Times Square Video. The presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month.