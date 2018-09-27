GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said a teenager who ran away has been found safe.

14-year-old Josie Diane Gowens was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie with "CC" on the front left, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

🚨🚨🚨 Missing Runaway 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/DGQhUWPruY — Georgetown TX PD (@GeorgetownTXPD) September 27, 2018

Gowens was dropped off at her school Tuesday, but she did not report to her classes, according to police. Police said she was believed to be in the Austin area with other teenagers.

Friday afternoon, Georgetown police said they located Gowens.

