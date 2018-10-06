Rodney Smith, Jr. and his unique nation-wide community service event Raising Men Lawn Care Service (RMLS) is in Jacksonville this morning.

RMLS's initiative is to demonstrate to young people that helping others will bring greater benefits than money.

Last year, Smith started a challenge to kids world-wide called the "50-yard challenge." The goal of the challenge is for them to cut 50 lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and local veterans.

Smith is personally traveling to 50 states raising awareness of his community service initiative while also mowing some lawns himself.

He says this year's goals are "(1) to teach kids about lawn mower safety, (2) talk to kids about the importance community service, and (3) to encourage kids to take up the 50-yard challenge."

Smith's tweet Saturday afternoon stating he had arrived in Jacksonville garnered a lot of attention and affection.

Hello to Florida . I will be mowing in Jacksonville in the morning . If you know of anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mower let me know . It’s free . pic.twitter.com/bqcvymQPHW — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 9, 2018

According to his website, you can participate in the 50 yard challenge by

• Sending them a picture of you holding a sign saying “I accept the 50 Yard Challenge”

• You will then be sent your white shirt, shades and ear protection

• Every time you mow 10 lawns, you will receive a new shirt, highlighting your experience and commitment to helping others.

Rodney Smith, Jr. is a current graduate student at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama. He says that while attending college he learned that his true passion lies with helping others.

