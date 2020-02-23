NEW ORLEANS — Two different riders in the Krewe of Thoth were rushed to the hospital Sunday after falling from floats, New Orleans EMS says.

At 3:30 p.m., EMS officials tweeted one float rider was taken to University Medical Center from the Uptown parade route after he fell from the lower level of Thoth float 16B near St.Charles and Louisiana Avenues.

A few hours later, a second float rider, on float 33, fell from the lower level near Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue.

Both riders were stable, officials say.

The parade continued to roll.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident comes the day after a man was struck and killed by a float during the Krewe of Endymion parade. On Wednesday night, a woman was also struck and killed during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.

