A report in the Austin-American Statesman, released Tuesday night, details sexual misconduct complaints against Brazos County State Senator Charles Schwertner (R-SD5). The report alleges that the University of Texas is investigating a complaint from a current student that alleges Dr. Schwertner sent her a sexually explicit image in a text message.

In a statement to KAGS, a spokesperson for Senator Schwertner said the senator "played no part in the behavior described."

According to the report, Dr. Schwertner and the young girl, whose identity remains anonymous, met at a University of Texas event. The report says that the girl and Schwertner began exchanging messages on the social networking website LinkedIn and then exchanged text messages.

In the Statesman report, the alleged victim claims that Schwertner sent her a sexually explicit message followed by a picture appearing to be of his genitals.

According to the Statesman, the student described the message to Schwertner as inappropriate and contacted university officials to file a complaint. The University of Texas confirmed to the Statesman that they are investigating the incident.

Officials with UT have not yet returned KAGS request for comment.

A spokesperson for the senator released this full statement to KAGS, Tuesday night:

"The Senator categorically denies any knowledge of the accusations leveled against him and only became aware of this allegation when contacted by the media late this afternoon. The Senator is eager to cooperate with the University of Texas and hopes to make clear he played no part in the behavior described.”

Senator Charles Schwertner won the Republican Primary for Texas Senate (District 5) in 2012. Schwertner serves as a Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services as well as a member of the Senate Committees on Finance, Administration, Business and Commerce and State Affairs. He also works as a practicing orthopedic surgeon in the Williamson and Milam counties.

