Exactly one year ago today, the gruesome discovery of the body of 8-month-old King Jay Davila in a field shocked the conscience of the city.

King Jay was first reported missing on January 4, 2019. It was initially reported that the baby had been taken from a west-side gas station.

At the time of the alleged disappearance, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus noted that surveillance footage obtained from the gas station was "unusual."

In the days that followed King Jay's disappearance, it was determined that the kidnapping was a "staged event." Police began to suspect that the incident was an attempt to cover up foul play involving the baby.

Christopher Davila, the boyfriend of King's mother, was arrested on charges of child endangerment, followed later by his second cousin, Angie Torres, after she was identified as the woman in the surveillance footage.

The search for the child finally came to an end six days after it began when Christopher Davila told investigators the location of the baby's body. According to an affidavit, King Jay was found in a field wrapped in a blanket inside of a black backpack.

Davila reportedly told police that he was playing video games when the baby fell face-forward on the ground and may have hit a dresser. He said he panicked and was too scared to call the police, per an affidavit.

Hours later, Davila noted that baby King was dead, so he decided to bury him in their neighborhood.

In addition to the arrests of Davila and Torres, Davila's grandmother, Beatrice Sampayo, was also arrested in connection to King's death.

The following month, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled King Jay Davila's death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Christopher Davila is facing a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Angie Torres and Beatrice Sampayo are charged with tampering with evidence.

