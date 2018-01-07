CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nearly 8,000 cases of Wish-Bone's House Italian dressing have been recalled because of possible allergens in the dressing.

The company said the recall impacts its 15-ounce bottles because they may not list milk or eggs on the ingredient label.

Only products with a “Best If Used By” date of January 13 2019 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.

The product was produced on March 19, 2018.

Anyone who has the salad dressing should throw it away or return it to the store.

