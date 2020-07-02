SAN ANTONIO — Travelers being quarantined in relation to the coronavirus outbreak are arriving from Travis Air Force Base Friday afternoon.

The first plane of quarantined travelers arrived in San Antonio at Kelly Field around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A press conference will also be held by the Department of Health and Human Service and the Centers for Disease Control at 3 p.m. Friday.

Lackland Air Force Base was designated a quarantine site by the U.S. Department of Defense over the weekend. The decision is in response to the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 400 people worldwide.

Lackland is expected to provide facilities capable of housing at least 250 people on base. In a tweet on Sunday, Joint Base San Antonio stated it would house those travelers at the Gateway Inn and the Gateway Villa, two of the base hotels.

According to the CDC, those travelers are under a quarantine order that begins on the day their flight leaves Wuhan, China and will continue up to 14 days.

JBSA says the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC would monitor the individuals and they would not have any contact with the general population.

As for those who are caring for these travelers on the Lackland Air Force Base the city says they are taking every precaution necessary.

"All those folks who are serving them, taking care of them, transporting them for medical care all of them have recommended airborne precautions," Dr. Anita Kurian the assistant director of Metro Health said.

"So they will be using gloves, masks, gowns. Nobody is coming in contact with them, with all these standards airborne precautions in place."



