CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders were called to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi's north gate on Ocean Drive Thursday morning after officials said a driver evading security personnel crashed into a barrier.

It happened around 7:30 a.m., according to officials. NAS-CC security forces were in pursuit of speeding vehicle being driven by an unknown male when the crash occurred at the north gate.

Officials said the driver got out of the vehicle, which had caught fire as a result of the crash, and charged security personnel. Shots were fired in response.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday morning that the suspect died.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it started around 7 a.m. as an aggravated robbery when the suspect forced his way inside a woman's vehicle while she was pumping gas at the Stripes convenience store in the 4700 block of SPID and drove off.

Officers learned during their investigation that the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle involved in the crash at NAS-CC.

NAS-CC security personnel who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duties while the incident is under review, a routine practice according to the U.S. Navy.

Base operations resumed a short time later and the Navy says there was no danger to base personnel, employees or the local community.