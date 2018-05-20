After 10 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas Friday, a group of protesters held a "Die-in and Vigil" at the Texas Governor's Mansion in Austin Sunday evening.

The the peaceful protest began at 5 p.m. and is expected to last until 8 p.m. at 1010 Colorado Street. According to the event's Facebook post, attendees were encouraged to wear green, Santa Fe High School's official color, and bring signs.

KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman said organizers expected up to 100 people to attend the "die-in," which lasted 22 minutes to represent the 22 school shootings this year. The Statesman said there would be 10 minutes of silence for each of the victims in the Santa Fe shooting.

RAW: Protesters gather outside Texas Governor's Mansion following Santa Fe shooting:

