Prince's estate has spoken and they are not happy with President Trump using the late singer's music at his rallies.

In a statement, sent via tweet, the message was very clear, "The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or the White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately."

The tweet was sent after video surfaced of a Trump rally in Mississippi where supporters were seen waving their arms in the air to "Purple Rain."

The account, @drfunkenberry, is Prince's longtime friend Jeremiah Freed.

Others were quick to call on the estate to "shut down" the campaign's usage of the song, after reports surfaced that it was being played at the rally.

Alright, Prince estate: nobody has more experience shutting down misuses of an artist’s work than you do. You got this. https://t.co/7PNFrhNH0F — Anil Dash (@anildash) October 3, 2018

