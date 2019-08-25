HOUSTON — A Catholic priest in northwest Harris County is stepping down from his position while the archdiocese investigates allegations of "inappropriate behavior with an adult."

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the move Sunday.

"I started shaking," said Eduardo Lopez de Casas. "I wasn't sure if I could continue singing."

Father Alfonso Delgado agreed to withdraw from all ministry until the investigation is complete, the diocese said.

Lopez de Casas was leading music during this morning's mass. He's also a member of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

"I was in shock," said Lopez de Casas. "As a victim when you hear this, it's almost like you're reliving your own experience."

According to Delgado's LinkedIn page, he's been a priest at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County since 2007.

The diocese did not specify the nature of the allegations.

This isn't Prince of Peace's first priest to be investigated for allegations of misconduct.

Former pastor John Keller was removed from ministry earlier this year after multiple allegations of child sex abuse from decades ago.

Keller's removal happened after the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released a long list of priests who had credible claims of child sex abuse leveled against them.

The Archdiocese is asking anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to contact parish offices and an investigator will follow up.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM