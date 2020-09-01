TOLEDO, Ohio — The rally will not be televised, but will be live streamed in its entirety on our free WTOL app - which you can download for your mobile phone RIGHT HERE, on our website at wtol.com and on our Facebook page. When you download the app, an alert will be pushed to your mobile phone just before the rally starts.

7 p.m.

Vice President Pence speaks. "I stand with President Donald Trump. When this president, as commander in chief, takes decisive action to defend American lives, we stand with President Donald Trump."

The crowd responds with a robust "U-S-A" chant.

"Ohio said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016, and I know Ohio is going to say yes to President Donald Trump for four more years in 2020," he said.

ON IRAN

"When American lives where threatened by the most dangerous terrorist in the world, President Trump took action and Qassem Soleimani is gone. ... We suffered no American casualties, and it appears that Iran is standing down.

"That's what leadership looks like. That's the leadership of President Donald Trump," Pence said.

ON SPACE FORCE

"So we've rebuilt our military, but to ensure we continue American dominance on sea, in air, on land and in space, President Trump launched the first new branch of our armed forces in 70 years - the United States Space Force has arrived."

ON BORDER SECURITY

"But this president also knows that national security starts with border security. Under his leadership we've made historic investments in border security. Apprehensions on our southern border are down by 70% and we've already started to build that wall."

6:40 p.m.

Thousands lined up outside the Huntington Center for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally of 2020.

6:30 p.m.

President Trump's motorcade has left Toledo Express Airport and is heading to the Huntington Center. Inside the Huntington Center, the responsive crowd is enjoying lots of music - we're told President Trump makes the playlists himself - and speeches. His campaign manager was throwing out hats to the crowd.

6 p.m.

President Donald Trump is arriving on Air Force One at Toledo Express Airport. He sent a tweet about Toledo while he was in the air.

Doors appear to be shut at the Huntington Center, with potentially no more people admitted. The capacity at the Huntington Center is about 8,000 people. Those who did not get in can watch the rally on a large screen outdoors nearby.

5:45 p.m.

Vice President Pence's motorcade is seen arriving at the Huntington Center.

Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade arrives at the Huntington Center for the Keep America Great rally.

5:25 p.m.

People are still coming into the arena to get ready for tonight's Keep America Great rally. There is an hour and a half until the scheduled event start time.

State Rep. DJ Swearingen kicked off the rally with remarks. Swearingen, (R) - District 89, said his family used to vote exclusively Democrat, drawing boos from the crowd.

5:12 p.m.

CBS News reports that President Donald Trump has departed Joint Base Andrews to head to the Huntington Center in Toledo tonight for his first rally in 2020 as he deals with tensions in Iran and impeachment limbo on Capitol Hill.

5:02 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence stops off at Schmucker's Restaurant to greet supporters.

Vice President Mike Pence stops at Schmucker's Restaurant before heading to the Huntington Center in Toledo.

4:56 p.m.

Spotted in the Huntington Center: Samuel Wurzelbacher, aka "Joe The Plumber." Joe the Plumber came to public consciousness in 2008 when he asked then-candidate Barack Obama about his small business tax policy. He is now a prominent conservative activist, commentator, author, having penned the book "Joe the Plumber: Fighting for the American Dream."

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, of Holland, also known as Joe the Plumber, attends the Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center.

4:24 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Toledo Express Airport. He was greeted by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted after coming off the plane. His motorcade has left and is heading toward Toledo. He was greeted by supporters waving signs along the route as he passed through on Reynolds Road.

4:16 p.m.

We are just minutes away from when Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Toledo Express Airport. He’s expected to land at 4:45 p.m.

4:03 p.m.

The Huntington Center is filling up with Keep America Great rally attendees. The doors are still currently open and people are still coming in. Pro-Trump shirts and merchandise, anti-socialism banners, and Space Force shirts are prevalent. The crowd is randomly picking up chants, including "CNN / Fake News."

3:37 p.m.

Demonstrating groups are out in full force right now in downtown Toledo. Groups include Make America Union Again and antiwar people seeking peace and encouraging people to "love thy neighbor."

Demonstrators are set up near the Huntington Center to protest against a variety of issues and to urge peace and a halt to war.

Demonstrators hold anti-Trump signs near the Huntington Center in Toledo ahead of President Donald Trump's Keep America Great rally.

2:42 p.m.

Doors have opened a little bit earlier than the expected 3 p.m. time. Keep America Great rallygoers are heading in to the Huntington Center.

The doors opened a little ahead of schedule for the Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center.

2:25 p.m.

State Rep. DJ Swearingen, (R) - District 89, will speak at the Keep America Great rally Thursday night. Swearingen is the former chairman of the Erie County Republican Party, a position he vacated to serve as state representative. He has filed to maintain his seat in the 89th District.

“I am honored President Trump’s team asked me to speak at Thursday’s rally,” Swearingen said. “Keeping President Trump in office is a priority for 2020, and we are grateful the President wanted to come to Northwest Ohio to recognize his supporters. It will also be great to highlight the momentum in Erie and Ottawa counties to all of those attending."

State Rep. DJ Swearingen will speak at the Keep America Great rally.

1:50 p.m.

Some of these supporters outside the Huntington Center are from Toledo, and are very excited to see President Trump coming here.

Others have traveled to get here - one of the “Trump buses” out here regularly travels around the country ferrying people to hear the president speak. We asked everyone the same question: What makes Trump different?

Teague Tafelski, who was waiting in line since 11 p.m. Wednesday, said, "He doesn’t make outlandish promises. He limits himself to what he knows he can do. He’s not going to come out here and sell us one thing and give us a little bit of it and say he did a good job.”

Isaiah Goddard, who arrived at the Huntington Center at 1:45 a.m.,discussed Trump's kept promises.

“What makes him different is, OK, you know promises are being made and promises are being kept. You see a lot of record-breaking stuff happening, right? He says what he means and he means what he says because he cares about this country.”

Isaiah Goddard arrived to wait in line at the Huntington Center at 1:45 a.m.

1:45 p.m.

As of now, TARTA does not expect any detours due to the presidential visit. "Pedestrian and vehicle traffic have increased along Erie street, but at this time we are not experiencing any delays," TARTA tweeted.

1:26 p.m.

Imagination Station is closing for the day at 3 p.m. because of the volume of people downtown for the Keep America Great rally. The science center will resume regular business hours at 10 a.m. Friday.

12:30 p.m.

The first person in line at the Huntington Center is Christina Fitchett-Hickson. She said she got here at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to be ready for her Keep America Great rally spot. Fitchett-Hickson is from Flint, Mich. She is at this rally with a group of friends, and they take turns holding each other's place in line so they can take bathroom breaks and move around. Fitchett-Hickson said she went to previous Trump rallies and didn't get in, so she took no chances and arrived as early as possible to get in the doors today.

Christina Fitchett-Hickson, of Flint, Michigan, is first in line for President Trump's Keep America Great rally at Toledo's Huntington Center.

WTOL

12 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur releases a letter addressed to President Trump ahead of his Toledo visit. The letter, in part, reads "Toledo reveres and champions the dignity of labor. Our motto is "Laborare est Orare," To Work Is To Pray." ... Toledo is a far cry from the America you know best, for ours is a a community well acquainted with struggle. Your home in Trump Tower sits along Manhattan's 5th Avenue, among the wealthiest communities in the world where median incomes exceed $133,000 ... Mar-a-Lago is similarly very wealthy. On the otherhand, Toledo sits along the Maumee River, the largest river flowing into the Great Lakes."

Read the letter in its entirety here:

11:44 a.m.

President Trump is discussing his proposed National Environmental Policy Act regulations and mentioned that, "I'm going to Ohio in a little while. We have crowds of people that for two and a half, three days, have been standing out in the cold. I don't know how they do it. They're strong people. But they've been our there and it's pretty much zero degrees. And it's a great state and we have a tremendous crowd. We look forward to that. I'll be leaving in a little while."

President Trump talks about Toledo crowd:

11:30 a.m.

The Trump Pence Keep America Great campaign sent out an email to all people who reserved tickets. The email reads:

We’re looking forward to seeing you TONIGHT at President Trump’s Rally in Toledo, OH!

We’re anticipating a MASSIVE crowd at Huntington Center, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot.

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020

Rally Begins: 7:00 PM EST

Doors Open: 3 PM EST (be sure to arrive early)

Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604

Admission cost: FREE

President Trump is expecting tonight’s rally to be HUGE, and he can’t wait to see you.

See you tonight,

Team Trump 2020

11 a.m.

People in line have a lot of time to express their opinions on President Trump and aren't shy about doing so. From hats, signs, buttons, gloves and shirts, the president's supporters are wearing their hearts and opinions on their sleeves.

Mark Hagen of Maumee shows his spirit while waiting in line for President Trump's Keep America Great rally outside the Huntington Center in Toledo.

WTOL

10:20 a.m.

The president retweeted a video showing supported camped out outside the Huntington Center, saying, "See you later!" The minute-long video amassed more than 1.4 million views in under 10 hours.

10 a.m.:

All streets around the Huntington Center are closed by at least 10 a.m. Those streets include:

Madison at St. Clair

St. Clair at Jefferson

Jefferson at Huron

Huron at Madison

8:18 a.m.

Supporters are lining up outside the Huntington Center - and some die-hards camped out overnight Wednesday - ready to get a prime spot for President Donald Trump's 7 p.m. Keep America Great rally. This rally is the first campaign stop of 2020 and Vice President Mike Pence is joining the president on this leg of the campaign.

