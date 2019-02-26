President Donald Trump has announced a White Oak native who was abducted in Yemen in 2017 has been reunited with his family.

Danny Burch was living and working for a Yemeni oil company when he was captured.

In a previous interview with CBS19, Burch's younger brother, Ron, said he moved to Yemen in the 1980s for an oil job.

Burch’s wife told the New York Times he disappeared “in broad daylight” after dropping their children off at a sports club, according to a 2017 interview with the newspaper.

“It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children,” President Trump tweeted on Monday. “I appreciate the support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home. Danny’s recovery reflects the best of what the United States and its partners can accomplish. We work every day to bring Americans home. We maintain constant and intensive diplomatic, intelligence, and law enforcement cooperation within the United States Government and with our foreign partners. Recovering American hostages is a priority of my Administration, and with Danny’s release, we have now secured freedom for 20 American captives since my election victory. We will not rest as we continue our work to bring the remaining American hostages back home!”

The White House did not provide additional details on Burch's case, citing privacy concerns.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo focusing on the redeployment of forces from Yemen's key port.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres and Pompeo discussed the importance of Yemen’s government and Houthi Shiite rebels implementing a reached agreement and starting the withdrawal of their forces from Hodeida, whose port handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s imports, and two smaller ports.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who toppled the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi's internationally recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

The fighting in the Arab world's poorest country has killed thousands of civilians, left millions suffering from food and medical care shortages, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.