HOUSTON — President Donald Trump will be in Houston Sunday morning to attend an event with India’s newly re-elected prime minister.

“Howdy, Modi!” is a community summit hosted by Texas India Forum for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event organizers said the attendees will represent 48 states “coming together to emphasize the shared values and aspirations of two great nations who partnership is important to global peace, prosperity, and human progress.”

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event being held at NRG Stadium. The program will start at 10 a.m.

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will address the attendees.

A large group is expected to gather outside NRG starting at 8 a.m. to protest Modi's visit to Houston.

