Pregnant ambulance driver, patient killed in crash with Coca-Cola delivery truck in Point Coupée

NEW ORLEANS — A pregnant ambulance driver and a patient that was being transported were killed after the ambulance struck a Coca-Cola delivery truck on a highway in Point Coupée Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Reports from The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge and WBRZ-TV say the driver of the Acaidan Ambulance was pregnant and was killed. The patient in the ambulance also died and an EMT was listed in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Morganza Highway near Deaton Lane.

The crash was described as being head on.

State Police are continuing the investigation into the cause.

"The Acadian family extends sympathies to the families of the victims and of the injured," Acadian Ambulance said on Twitter.

According to The Advocate, Louisiana State Police identified the deceased as Kymber Nezat, 28, of Baton Rouge, and Albert Bordelon, 82, of Plaucheville.

WBRZ-TV talked to a man who lived near the accident scene.

“I was brushing my teeth and I heard a big boom,” he said. “I thought it was thunder and looked outside and all kinds of chaos.”