Power outage affects at least 5,000 Entergy customers

BEAUMONT, Texas — About 5,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson County lost power around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

At this time, affected customers have yet to have power restored.

Power is expected to be out until 7 a.m., according to Entergy.

Entergy officials said an issue with a substation in Beaumont is delaying the restoration.

A substation controls the voltage that goes into a transformer, which powers homes and businesses in certain areas.

According to outage information from Entergy.com, an animal caused an electrical short and damaged some equipment. The estimated restoration time shown on the website is 4 a.m.

It is unknown if that is the cause for the widespread power outage.