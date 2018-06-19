PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Southwest Portland will be closed again on Thursday as a protest outside the building continues.

The office on Southwest Macadam Avenue was first closed on Wednesday, citing security concerns. ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. Deportation officers will contact individuals to reschedule appointments.

"Normal operations will resume once security concerns have been addressed," she said.

On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he drove by the protests and commended participants on what he said was a peaceful demonstration against an agency "that has not fully lived American values of inclusion."

"I want to be very clear that I do not want the Portland Police to be engaged or sucked into a conflict, particularly from a federal agency that I believe is on the wrong track," he said. "If they are looking for a bailout from this mayor, they are looking in the wrong place."

If they are looking for a bailout from this mayor, they are looking in the wrong place. -TW (4/4) — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 20, 2018

A group of protesters set up camp outside ICE's Portland headquarters to protest the Trump administration's recent policy of separating families after illegal border crossings.

In an about-face, President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to halt family separations at the U.S./Mexico border, which have been taking place for the past two months.

More than 2,000 immigrant children have reportedly been separated from their parents.

About two dozen protesters gathered Tuesday for a round-the-clock vigil and vowed not to leave until the policy changed.

The protesters, calling themselves 'Occupy ICE PDX,' have been preventing ICE vehicles entering or leaving the facility.

"It shouldn't be happening, it's unacceptable," Dan McLean told KGW. "I'm getting excited just talking about it. It really gets to me."

On Tuesday, ICE said the Federal Protective Service was called for security reasons, as protesters rallied. One person blocking a car was taken into custody.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference. ICE remains committed to immigration enforcement consistent with federal law and agency policy. The Federal Protective Service was called to the ICE office on Macadam Avenue this afternoon due to security concerns resulting from the ongoing protests at this location. Questions regarding arrests that took place should be directed to the Federal Protective Service," ICE said in a statement.

The owner of Fifty Licks Ice Cream parked a truck outside the facility and treated demonstrators to free ice cream.

"It's our way of supporting the cause." --Owner of @FiftyLicks Ice Cream parked his truck outside the Portland ICE facility, to treat people protesting federal #immigration policy. https://t.co/0IsXAahH41 pic.twitter.com/TiScJY8xNM — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) June 19, 2018

We will be back tomorrow as well! https://t.co/IwYVozdGXt — Fifty Licks Icecream (@FiftyLicks) June 20, 2018

Elsewhere in Oregon, demonstrators gathered at the Federal Correction Institute in Sheridan, where 123 adult asylum seekers are being held.

Sheridan is about 60 miles southwest of Portland.





