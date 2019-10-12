BEAUMONT, Texas — A young Beaumont Republican has announced his plans to run for the Texas House of Representatives against an incumbent who has held the seat since the year he was born.

Jacorion Randle, 21, of Beaumont, announced his candidacy for District 22 of the Texas House on Monday evening at the Brentwood Country Club.

Randle will be running against Democratic incumbent Joe Deshotel who was first elected to the 76th state legislature in 1998. Randle was born in September 1998.

Randle, a graduate of Ozen High School, was born in Beaumont, where his mother, Janice Campbell and later his step-father, Ronald Campbell, raised him and his two siblings after his father went to jail.

Randle was an active in high school as a member of the Ozen Bluewave band and as a founding member of the school’s gospel choir and bible club

“I’m ready to work on workforce development, flood mitigation and criminal justice reform. Any questions, please contact me. I’m eager to talk to and meet voters in HD 22,” he said in a post on his campaign’s Facebook page.

In November of this year Randle re-committed his life to Christ when he was baptized at Praise Church. He holds strong to his faith, beginning each day with prayer and bible study and says his faith is what leads him in his various community and political activities.

He first entered the Southeast Texas political arena in 2018 as the founder and board president of the Golden Triangle Young Republicans and then as the Precinct 5 Chair for the Jefferson County Republican Party.

His opponent in the 2020 general election, incumbent Joe Deshotel, has held the job in the 22nd district serving parts of Jefferson and Orange County for the past 21 years.

