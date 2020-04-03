JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — David Odom won the GOP primary in the Jefferson County sheriff's race, hoping to be chosen as the new sheriff in town once November rolls around.

Incumbent Democrat Zena Stephens ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

She will face Odom in the general election.

With 91% of precincts reporting, Odom leads with 91% of the vote.

Emil Serda and David Odom, both retired lawmen, faced off in the Super Tuesday primary to become the Republican nominee.

Odom is a Marine veteran and retired Nederland Police sergeant. Serda is a former Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy who has also worked in consulting for oil businesses.

Stephens was sworn in as the first female African-American sheriff in Texas back in 2017.

