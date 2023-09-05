Who are the six senators who voted to dismiss articles of impeachment?

The legislators were outnumbered by a 24-6 vote.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Only six senators voted Tuesday to dismiss all articles of impeachment as the case against suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton moved forward.

Lois Kolkhorst, Paul Bettencourt, Brandon Creighton, Tan Parker, Bob Hall and Donna Campbell were the conservative minority who voted that the Senate lacks the evidence to proceed.

They lost the motion 24-6, with 12 other Republicans voting to proceed.

Kolkhorst represents Brenham in North Texas. She chairs the committee on Health and Human Services and sits on the committees on Business and Commerce; Finance; Natural Resources and Economic Development; and Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs.

Before entering politics, she worked in athletic administration at TCU and has since been a small business owner, and has received big-name endorsements from Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Former Gov. Rick Perry in past elections.

She has represented District 18 for 10 years.

Bettencourt represents Houston's District 7. He chairs the committee on Local Government, and serves on the committees on Criminal Justice; Education; Finance and State Affairs. He was elected to office in 2014.

He previously worked as Harris County's tax assessor-collector and is known to be fiscally conservative.

Creighton also has represented his district -- Conroe's 4th -- since 2014, with previous experience in the House from 2007-2014.

He chairs the committees on education and its subcommittee on Higher Education, as well as serving on the committees on Business and Commerce; Finance; Jurisprudence and the special committee on redistricting.

Parker was elected to represent Flower Mound and District 12 in the Senate in 2023 after serving four terms in the House.

He currently serves as vice chair of the committee on Veteran Affairs, and a member of the committees on State Affairs, Education, Administration and Local Government.

He was a businessman before he pursued a degree in politics.

A veteran and self-described 'True Constitutional Conservative," Hall has served District 2 -- Edgewood -- since 2015.

He is a veteran, attaining the rank of US Air Force Captain, and a small business owner who chairs the committee on administration; and serves on the committee for Finance; Health and Human Services; Local Government and, naturally, Veteran Affairs.

New Braunfels' Donna Campbell rounds out the sextet.

Having served District 25 since 2013, the board-certified emergency room physician is the daughter of a US Navy man.