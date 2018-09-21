DALLAS — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will have their first meeting on the debate stage Friday evening in Dallas.

The debate begins at 6 p.m. at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and is the first of three hour-long debates between the two Texas candidates.

The topic of Fridays' debate is domestic policy and will be moderated by KXAS-NBC 5 reporter Julie Fine and Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers.

The debate, which will be before an audience of 240, will be live streamed here on 12NewsNow.com.

