CENTRAL TEXAS — Another election season is upon us and many of you may be wondering where you can vote.
To make things a little easier on you this 2018 voting season, we have created a list of places you can vote in your county.
Early voting will begin on Oct. 22 and will end on Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.
Early voting and voting day locations with their corresponding precincts for each county will be as follows:
BASTROP COUNTY
Early Voting Locations:
- Bastrop Courthouse Annex Building
- Smithville City Hall
- Cedar Creek United Methodist Church
- Elgin Public Library
Election Day Locations:
- 1001: Bastrop County WCID #2 Building in Bastrop
- 1002: First Baptist Church in Bastrop
- 1003: First Baptist Church Newest Expansion 915 in Bastrop
- 1004: Bastrop County Pct. 1 Road Barn in Bastrop
- 2005: Smithville City Hall in Smithville
- 2006: Lake Thunderbird Community Center in Smithville
- 2007: Rosanky Community Center in Rosanky
- 2008: Heart of the Pines VFD in Smithville
- 2009: Calvary Baptist Church in Bastrop
- 2010: Paige Community Center in Paige
- 2011: Bastrop Fire Department Station #3 in Bastrop
- 3012: Hills Prairie Baptist Church in Bastrop
- 3013: Red Rock Community Center in Red Rock
- 3014: Bluebonnet VFD #2 in Cedar Creek
- 3015: Cedar Creek United Methodist Church in Cedar Creek
- 3016: Wyldwood Baptist Church in Cedar Creek
- 4017: Elgin Public Library in Elgin
- 4018: Elgin Public Library in Elgin
- 4019: Family Worship Center in Elgin
- 4020: New Life Baptist Fellowship in Elgin
- 4021: Faith Lutheran Church in McDade
BLANCO
Early Voting Locations:
- Blanco County Courthouse Annex
- Blanco County South Annex
Election Day Locations:
- 102: Blanco Masonic Hall in Blanco County
- 201: Good Shepard Catholic Church in Johnson City
- 302: Courthouse Annex, Hobbs Room in Johnson City
- 303: Commissioners Barn in Round Mountain
- 304: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cypress Mill
- 401: South County Annex in Blanco County
BURNET
Early Voting Locations:
- Burnet County Courthouse in Burnet
- Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex in Marble Falls
- First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls
Election Day Locations:
- 1: First Lutheran Church in Burnet
- 2: The Main Courthouse in Burnet
- 3: Grace United Methodist Church in Granite Shoals
- 4: Spicewood Community Center in Spicewood
- 5: Silver Creek Community Center in Burnet
- 6: Smithwick Community Center in Marble Falls
- 7: Cassie Subdivision Community Center in Burnet
- 8: Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Burnet
- 9: Highland Haven Community Center in Highland Haven
- 10: Iglesia Bautista Church Hall in Bertram
- 11: Naruna Church Building in Lampasas
- 12: Bertram Library in Bertram
- 13: Joppa Fellowship Hall in Joppa
- 14: Lake Victor Community Center in Burnet
- 15: Briggs Community Center in Briggs
- 16: Oakalla Community Center in Oakalla
- 17: Courthouse North Annex in Burnet
- 18: Granite Shoals Fire Station in Granite Shoals
- 19: Marble Falls Courthouse Annex in Marble Falls
- 20: Church of Christ in Marble Falls
CALDWELL
Early Voting Locations:
- Scott Annex Building in Lockhart
Election Day Locations:
- 100,101,111,408: First Lockhart Baptist Church in Lockhart
- 103,400,412: City Hall Glosserman Basement in Lockhart
- 102,104: VFW Post 8927 Hall in Lockhart
- 204,205: McMahan Women’s Club in McMahan
- 201,202,203,206: Luling Civic Center in Luling
- 301: Three Rivers Community Center in Martindale
- 118,302: Maxwell Fire Station in Maxwell
- 303: Uhland Community Church in Uhland
- 305: Fentress Community Church in Fentress
- 105,109,110,401,407: St. Mark’s Catholic Church Hall in Lockhart
- 108,402,409: St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Lockhart
- 306,404,405: Lytton Springs Chisholm Trail Fire and Rescue
FAYETTE
Early Voting Locations:
- Fayette County Courthouse in La Grange
Election Day Locations:
- 01 East: La Grange Church of Christ
- 01 North: La Grange City Hall Council Chambers
- 01 West: St. Paul Lutheran Church Educational in Rutersville
- 2: Rutersville Hermann Sons Hall in Rutersville
- 3: Ellinger Fire Station in Ellinger
- 4: Fayetteville Community Center in Fayetteville
- 5: Minssen's Store in Willow Springs
- 6: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Warrenton
- 7: Round Top Courthouse in Round Top
- 8: Carmine Volunteer Fire Department Building in Carmine
- 9: Waldeck Lutheran Church Annex in Nechanitz
- 10: Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Warda
- 11: St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church Educational Building in Winchester
- 12: St. Peter & Paul Parish Church Hall in Plum
- 13: New United Baptist Church in West Point
- 14: Muldoon Baptist Church in Muldoon
- 15: Cistern Parish Hall in Cistern
- 16: Flatonia Civic Center in Flatonia
- 17: Praha Community Hall in Praha
- 20: Hostyn Catholic Church Parish Hall in Hostyn
- 21: Swiss Alp Farm Bureau building in Swiss Alp
- 22: Ammannsville KJT Hall in Ammannsville
- 23: Holman Parish Hall in Holman
- 24: Dubina Community Hall in Dubina
- 25: County Building in Schulenburg
- 26: New Bethel Baptist Fellowship Hall in Mullins Prairie
GILLESPIE
Early Voting Locations:
- County Courthouse in Fredericksburg
Election Day Locations:
- 1: Gillespie County Extension building in Fredericksburg
- 2: County Courthouse in Fredericksburg
- 3: EMS building in Fredericksburg
- 4: Girl Scout Cabin in Fredericksburg
- 5: Harper Fire Station in Harper
- 6: Stonewall Volunteer Fire Station in Stonewall
- 7: Farm Bureau Insurance Hall in Fredericksburg
- 8: Willow City Fire Station in Willow City
- 9: Doss Community Center in Doss
- 10: One Quilt Place Studio in Fredericksburg
- 12: Fath Baptist Church in Fredericksburg
- 13: Disabled American Veteran building in Fredericksburg
- 15: Tierra Linda Fire Station in Kerrville
HAYS
Early Voting Locations:
- Government Center Conference Room in San Marcos
Election Day Locations:
- 110: New Life Christian Center in San Marcos
- 111,112: Dunbar Center in San Marcos
- 113: Live Oaks/Hays County Health Department in San Marcos
- 120: San Marcos Housing, CM Allen Homes in San Marcos
- 125: Chapa Middle School in Kyle
- 127: Eikon Church in Kyle
- 129: City of Kyle Fire Station #2 in Kyle
- 221: ACC Hays Campus in Kyle
- 223: Kyle City Hall in Kyle
- 224: Buda City Hall in Buda
- 225: Hays County Precinct 2 Office in Kyle
- 226: Hays Hills Baptist Church in Buda
- 228: McCormick Middle School in Buda
- 229: County Line Special Utility District in Uhland
- 230,232,236,238: Southern Hills Church of Christ in Buda
- 234: Goforth Water Supply in Niederwald
- 301,315: First Baptist Church in San Marcos
- 316,317: Stone Brook Seniors in San Marcos
- 318,330,334: Crockett Elementary School in San Marcos
- 332: Travis Elementary School in San Marcos
- 333: Wimberley Community Center in Wimberley
- 335: Cypress Creek Church in Wimberley
- 336: Brookdale Horizon Bay at San Marcos in San Marcos
- 337: VFW Post 6441 Hall in Wimberley
- 339: Hays Fire Station #12 in San Marcos
- 413,414: Allenwood Homes in San Marcos
- 415: Fire Station #5 in San Marcos
- 416,417,418: Blanco Vista School in San Marcos
- 419,420,421: Wallace Middle School in Kyle
- 440: Henly Fire Station in Dripping Springs
- 441: Dripping Springs Church of Christ in Dripping Springs
- 442: Friendship Creekside Fellowship in Austin
- 443: Belterra Welcome Center in Austin
- 444: Sunset Canyon Baptist Church in Dripping Springs
- 447: Promiseland Church in San Marcos
- 449: DSISD Administration Office in Dripping Springs
LEE
Election Day Locations:
- Blue United Methodist Church in Lexington
- Dime Box VFD #1
- Giddings VFD
- Giddings Public Library
- Lee County Sheriff's Office
- Lincoln Community Hall
- Tanglewood Baptist Church in
- Wilson Boyd Prct. 3 Building
LLANO
Early Voting Locations:
- Llano County Library
- Kingsland Public Library
- Horshoe Bay Property Owner's Association
Voting Day Locations:
- 101: Llano Ag and Health Building
- 102: Blue Lake Community Center
- 108: City Hall Civic Center in Sunrise Beach
- 109: Horseshoe Bay City Office
- 203: East Llano County Annex
- 204: Lakeshore Branch Library
- 205: First Baptist Burch in Tow, Texas
- 307: Kingsland Public Library
- 410: Llano County Library
MASON
Early Voting Locations:
- Mason County Courthouse
Election Day Locations:
- 101: M. Beven Eckert Memorial Library in Mason
- 210: District courtroom upstairs in the Mason County Courthouse
- 302: Richard Eckert Civic Center
- 405: Commissioners Courtroom 1st floor of Mason County Courthouse
TRAVIS
This information is not available at this time. Please check back for updates.
WILLIAMSON
This information is not available at this time. Please check back for updates.
To learn more about how you can vote, click here.