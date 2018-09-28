AUSTIN — KVUE held a roundtable discussion after the testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Political experts who participated in the discussion include Glenn Smith, a Democrat author, an activist and political consultant as well as Republicans Sarah Rumpf and Rick Wilson.

Rumpf is a political consultant, author, and former campaign finance attorney. Wilson is a political strategist, author and consultant who recently published the New York Times Bestseller “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

The roundtable discussion includes the possibility of a Senate judiciary vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and the potential impact for either part during the midterm elections.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Political experts discuss how Kavanaugh's hearing could impact midterm elections

