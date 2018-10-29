AUSTIN — The latest Quinnipiac University Poll shows Senator Ted Cruz (R) has a narrow five-point lead over Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) in the U.S. Senate race. Cruz's lead falls just outside the margin of error.

The poll was conducted by phone and researchers found of likely Texas voters, 51 percent plan to vote for Cruz, while 46 percent plan to vote for O'Rourke. Three percent remain undecided and one percent plan to vote for the Libertarian in the race.

The latest numbers show O'Rourke is narrowing the gap. Quinnipiac University released a poll about two-and-a-half weeks ago. Then, Cruz had a 9-point lead over O'Rourke.

The assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll told KVUE News they stand by the numbers, but he also wants voters to know this race is far from over.

"The only poll that matters is the one on Election Day," said Peter Brown. "So, you know, deciding to vote or not to vote because of what you see in a poll is not necessarily a guarantee that the candidate you think's gonna win will win. You gotta show up. Politics is about showing up."

The latest poll also shows a significant gender gap between the candidates. Sen. Cruz has a 17-point lead among men, while women are more likely to vote for O'Rourke, who only has a seven-point lead over Cruz among female voters.

