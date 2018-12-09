AUSTIN — Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day and KVUE is encouraging you to register so you can vote on Nov. 6.

To vote, you must be registered. Eligible voters must be 17 years and 10 months of age on the day they apply, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they're submitting their application.

If you're not registered to vote, you can pick up an application at your Voter Registrar's Office. According to Vote Texas, oftentimes the registrar's office will be the Tax Assessor-Collector. In some counties, the county clerk and elections administrator provide registration forms. Click here to find a county voter registration official near you.

KVUE's Ashley Goudeau held a question-and-answer session with Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant about registering and voting. WATCH HERE .

There were several volunteer groups across the city helping to assist people in the registration process on Sept. 25. One registration event took place at Wright Bros. Brew & Brew on Tuesday night.

"First, everyone should always make sure that their registration is up to date and if it’s not, you can change your address or get registered for the first time by meeting with a volunteer or doing it online," said Charlie Bonner, a Travis County volunteer.

Bonner said the registration process only takes a couple of minutes.

Volunteers with the Travis County Tax Office will be spread out across the following locations in Austin:

People's Community Clinic North, 1101 Camino La Costa

People's Community Clinic Center for Women's Health, 2909 N. Interstate 35

DPS Mega Center-Pflugerville

DPS 183 at Hymeadow, 13730 Research Blvd.

CommUnityCare, North Central-Spanish to 1210 W. Braker Lane

CommUnityCare, South East Health and Wellness-Spanish, 2901 Montopolis Drive

Georgetown Public Library

CommUnityCare, David Powell Clinic, 4614 N. I-35

St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress Ave.

University of Texas Austin has various locations on campus.

Alamo Drafthouse, various locations.

ACC campuses

Tax Office Main, McKinney and Pflugerville offices

Voter groups like the Texas League of Women Voters - Austin will also be at different sites to provide assistance on National Voter Registration Day. Joyce LeBombard, president of the League for the Austin area, shared that volunteers will be at various DPS locations across Travis County on Tuesday, and will also be at the Georgetown Library all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p. to help community members register to vote.

RELATED:

Voting for 2018 elections Q&A

Voter Registration Day Q&A

Where can I vote in Central Texas? Here is a list of places to cast your vote.

How can I vote in Texas?

What's my district? Find out what will be on your 2018 election ballot

To find out if you are already registered, click here.

All applicants should receive their voter registration certificate in the mail 30 days after applying. Officials said it's best to double check that your certificate has all of the correct information on it. If there are errors, applicants are advised to immediately alert their local registrar.

After you've registered to vote, click here to identify your Central Texas voting location by your county and precinct. In Travis County, you can vote anywhere you see a "Vote here/aqui" sign. Early voting begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 2.

"It’s one of the neatest things to live in a city where you get to see your rep wave their hand while you’re having coffee and actually listen to you, so why wouldn't you want to vote and exercise that right," said President of Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce Tam Hawkins.

“Your voice is the only tool that you have to infect change across millions in our community and sitting on the sidelines is just not good enough," said Tina Cannon with Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Click here for KVUE's voter guide before you hit the polls.

© 2018 KVUE-TV