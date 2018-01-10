AUSTIN — U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) announced his "Fight for our Future" campus tour. First stop? Austin Community College.

O'Rourke appeared at ACC's Eastview campus on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. in Multipurpose Room 8500. He spoke about many topics including pro-choice and pro-life issues, the U.S. Mexico border and teachers' wages. O'Rourke also brought up cities in Texas he believes are properly and financially supporting the people of their town.

"Fiscally speaking, that investment is going to pay dividends far and above the initial cost of making, it," O'Rourke said. "In a country with $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loan debt and a country that has put higher education out of reach for far too many, we can follow the example of Fort Stockton, Burleson and other communities that have decided to make investments in people."

U.S. Senate candidate @BetoORourke is kicking off his “Fight for the Future” campus tour this morning here at Austin Community College’s Eastview Campus. pic.twitter.com/zVgLvV90zM — Jay Wallis (@KVUEJayWallis) October 2, 2018

Watch his speech at ACC here.

On Thursday, O'Rourke appeared at University of Texas' AT&T Conference Center on 1900 University Ave.

“It’s young people who are leading the charge to define the future of Texas and the future of our country,” said O’Rourke. “Whether it’s healthcare, climate change, higher education, immigration, justice reform or ensuring everyone is treated with dignity and respect, students are core to this moment and it’s our responsibility to follow their lead, listen to their voices and make their ideas part of this campaign.”

Chief Political Writer for the Statesman, Jonathon Tilove, said that for the next 33 days, the candidates will be focusing on building their bases.

"The whole focus here is to make sure every last person is registered to vote and you could not come to this event without being bombarded," said Tilove. "Insistent that you have to prove your registered and if you're not you better leave here registered."

The tour will also include the following stops:

University of Texas at San Antonio

October 4, 2018

University of Texas at Austin

October 4, 2018

Texas A&M University, College Station

October 5, 2018

Baylor University

October 5, 2018

University of Texas at Arlington

October 6, 2018

El Centro College

October 6, 2018

Paul Quinn College

October 6, 2018

University of Texas at Dallas

October 6, 2018

Lone Star Community College

October 8, 2018

Texas Southern University

October 9, 2018

University of Texas at El Paso

October 9, 2018

