AUSTIN — U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) announced his "Fight for our Future" campus tour. First stop? Austin Community College.

O'Rourke appeared at ACC's Eastview campus on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. in Multipurpose Room 8500.

U.S. Senate candidate @BetoORourke is kicking off his “Fight for the Future” campus tour this morning here at Austin Community College’s Eastview Campus. pic.twitter.com/zVgLvV90zM — Jay Wallis (@KVUEJayWallis) October 2, 2018

Watch his speech at ACC here.

On Thursday, he will appear at University of Texas' Tejas Club at 2600 Rio Grande St. from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“It’s young people who are leading the charge to define the future of Texas and the future of our country,” said O’Rourke. “Whether it’s healthcare, climate change, higher education, immigration, justice reform or ensuring everyone is treated with dignity and respect, students are core to this moment and it’s our responsibility to follow their lead, listen to their voices and make their ideas part of this campaign.”

RELATED:

Beto O'Rourke hoping to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018 Texas Senate race

Trump plans to stump for Cruz at 'biggest stadium' he can find in Texas

Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke face off in first debate for Texas Senate

Beto O’Rourke’s free rally with Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges brings in thousands

The tour will also include the following stops:

University of Texas at San Antonio

October 4, 2018

University of Texas at Austin

October 4, 2018

Texas A&M University, College Station

October 5, 2018

Baylor University

October 5, 2018

University of Texas at Arlington

October 6, 2018

El Centro College

October 6, 2018

Paul Quinn College

October 6, 2018

University of Texas at Dallas

October 6, 2018

Lone Star Community College

October 8, 2018

Texas Southern University

October 9, 2018

University of Texas at El Paso

October 9, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV