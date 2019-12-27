SPOKANE, Wash. — President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning about his support of the Spokane Tribe of Indians through a recently signed bill.

The president mentioned three bills that he recently signed, which he said support “tribal sovereignty and native culture.”

“Thank YOU Indian Country for being such an IMPORTANT part of the American story!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president later added that it was his "great honor" to sign the bills.

One of the bills Trump mentioned in his tweet is Senate Bill 216, which secured compensation for loss of the Spokane Tribe’s land due to Coulee Dam construction.

The Seattle Times reports that the tribe will receive $6 million a year for 10 years and $8 million a year after that. The money will come from revenues of the Bonneville Power Administration, which sells electricity generated by Grand Coulee and other federal dams in the Northwest.

The bill was affirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year, and the U.S. House of Representatives voted earlier this month to move the bill to the office of the president to sign into law.

The tribe said in a statement last Tuesday that the legislation provides “equitable compensation” for lands taken by the United States as part of the Grand Coulee Dam development project in the 1930s and 1940s.

“Subsequently, the land has been used for storage, for flood control, and for power generation…without restitution to the Spokane Tribe. S.216, now awaiting the President’s signature, will finally right those wrongs,” tribal leaders wrote in the statement. “Today, the Spokane Tribe of Indians witnessed a historic step toward closure on this important legislation.”

The tribe also thanked Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers for their support of the legislation.

