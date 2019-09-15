BEAUMONT, Texas — President Trump is set to travel to Texas next weekend with India's prime minister, the White House announced Sunday.

Pres. Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear together at a community summit called "Howdy Modi" at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 22.

The White House said the event would provide an opportunity to strengthen ties and discuss energy and trade relationships.

50,000 people have registered for the sold-out summit hosted by the Texas India Forum (TIF), according to the event website.

The website touts the event as "the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope".

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited India in 2018, meeting prime minister Modi at his residence in New Delhi. The governor's press office said it was the first time Modi has met with a governor from the United States.

Gov. Abbott and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet in New Delhi, India, in 2018

Abbott and Modi discussed the potential for creating jobs and investment for the people of Texas, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and the Indian-American community in Texas.

“I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Modi for welcoming me to his country and for the opportunity to discuss the meaningful relationship between Texas and India,” said Governor Abbott of the trip in 2018. “While Texas and India have long maintained an important economic relationship, this trip has also highlighted our commonly shared values of family, faith, community and hard work. These are the bonds that we will continue to build on, and I look forward to growing this partnership even more after this successful trip.”

After his stop in Houston, the President will travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, with Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison. The two leaders will visit an Australian-owned manufacturing facility.

The White House said the two events would "underscore the important partnerships" between both countries.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to host Morrison for an official state visit and state dinner at the White House this week. This will be the second state dinner since Trump was elected.

