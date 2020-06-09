Trump supporters parade boats down the Neches River Saturday

Around 250 boats were on Neches River for a Labor Day weekend Trump parade.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Hundreds of President Trump's supporters hit the water Saturday to honor him.

The event organizers said they wanted to celebrate our commander-in-chief, our military and our law enforcement. The boat parade was open to anyone who wanted to participate, according to the Facebook event.

Those without boats lined the route to watch the parade.

"It was great to see this many show up," Randy Jackson said. "Our area is a big Trump support area."

"So I wanted to get in on this," his wife Dawn Jackson said. "It was fun, it was good timing."