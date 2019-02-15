Tim Eyman has been charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a chair from an Office Depot in Lacey, according to the city attorney.

The police report said Eyman was identified through store records and visual confirmation from a store clerk.

Eyman is a well-known initiative promoter whose most recent effort includes putting a cap on car-tab fees.

In store surveillance video, Eyman can be seen spinning in the $70 chair before taking it out of the store. He is wearing a shirt that reads, "Let the voters decide."

Eyman said he has been in contact with the Lacey Police Department about the incident.

"I will cooperate fully in this process and will do whatever is required of me," Eyman said.

An attorney for Eyman released the following statement after media reports on Friday:

"Prosecutor's in Lacey Washington may be considering the circumstances next week concerning Tim Eyman's purchase of various items at the local Office Depot in Lacey on Friday, February 15, 2019. There was a police report filed by an employee at Office Depot indicating an allegation of theft of an item. Mr. Eyman through his attorney's office, Gene E. Piculell, Attorney in Bellevue, will fully cooperate with the review of the circumstances by the police and the prosecutor's office. Mr. Eyman is confident that a quick and just resolution of this matter will occur." [sic]

