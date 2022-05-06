Texas This Week: Quorum Report founder talks possibility of special session following Uvalde shooting

Lawmakers are calling for a special session, but political analysts say it's unlikely Gov. Greg Abbott will call one.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers at both the federal and state levels are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with hearings, committees and directives.

Three things to know in Texas politics

In a primetime address Thursday night, President Joe Biden made an emotional plea for action in the wake of three recent mass shootings that left a total of 35 people dead, including the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

The president called on Congress to pass red flag and safe storage laws, strengthen background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines or, if not, raise the age to buy them from 18 to 21.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators – including Sen. John Cornyn from Texas – is working on potential legislation. Meanwhile, a U.S. House committee has already voted out many of the reforms the president wants, sending them to the full House for a vote this coming week.

Here in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is issuing directives to try to prevent violence in schools.

He sent letters to the Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center to inspect schools and find ways to maximize school safety. He also asked Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan to appoint special committees to find legislative solutions.

Those committees were formed days after the governor asked.

Abbott's Democratic challenger, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, says he has a plan to protect Texas children.

He held a town hall in Austin on Friday, saying that in order to reduce gun violence, the state has to do something about guns. O'Rourke is proposing universal background checks, red flag laws, safe storage laws and other laws that he describes as "common ground" for Texans.

Quorum Report founder discusses possibility of special session

Texas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to pass legislation aimed at preventing another mass shooting and protecting schools. But political analysts say that is unlikely to happen.

Harvey Kronberg, publisher and founder of the Quorum Report, joined KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to talk about why that is.

Ashley Goudeau: I want you to start by sharing some thoughts with us on Gov. Abbott's response to the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Harvey Kronberg: "Initially, I thought it was simply formulaic. That is, I dubbed these events the 'Thoughts and Prayers Tour.' You essentially have state officials lined up at a table with appropriate seals on their windbreakers, indicating they're important people, and they go and they offer words of consolation and promises of future action. In this particular case, obviously, the Thoughts and Prayers Tour was interrupted by a challenger, Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, who threw them totally off script and began the downward descent of press coverage for Gov. Abbott."

Goudeau: You know, he is now calling on the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House to appoint special committees to study several topics from school safety to gun safety. Meanwhile, you have lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who want him to call a special session. Talk to us about first the committees that he's calling to be created.

Kronberg: "Frankly, it's a delay tactic because, every day, this delay makes it less and less likely we'll have a special session. The kinds of issues and actions that need to be taken are not something that can be done by executive order, which typically has only limited authority. And so, this is essentially show business, not to be too derogatory.

But we've had our studies, we've had commissions. After the Santa Fe shooting, he had a very comprehensive roundtable. What's notable about this particular directive to the legislative leadership is that it's absent of any kind of restrictions on guns, only the subject of gun safety. I'm not sure how satisfactory that's going to be to the the folks back in Uvalde or the public at large.

I think that the governor is in a situation of his own making here.

He called a special session earlier this year, later last, last year. And it included things like constitutional carry. Most of his history has been to prevent anybody from getting to the right of him on guns. He's always been more afraid of primary challengers than he has been of general election challengers.

And right now, the, the if he's looking at his calendar, he knows that the November, the election is in November, that means that early voting starts in September. The state Republican convention is in three weeks. Again, these are the most inflamed and engaged voters out there. And there is a current betting line right now as to whether or not he's even going to personally appear, having been booed in Uvalde, having been interrupted by both Beto O'Rourke and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez at previous public appearances. And I think he's going to be very public appearance shy."

Goudeau: And so, let's talk about the special session. Because, to be frank, it's June and we have an election in November. Special sessions, of course, only 30 days – with a Legislature who, we might want to point out, is probably not excited about the possibility of coming back after the several special sessions they previously had. Is a special session, in your opinion, truly something on the table for the governor?

Kronberg: "Absolutely not. The, the timeframe doesn't work for the governor. If the governor calls a special session, he essentially has to put a plan on the table. It's okay to put a plan on the table, fight for it and lose. But you've got to at least have a plan on the table. There is no consensus. There is only – on the Republican side, there is fear of the NRA. On the Democratic side, frankly, I'm not sure they want to have many votes on guns, but it gives them a position to posture. And the mechanics of a special session are such that [if] he calls the special session, a bill has to be submitted, the speaker and the lieutenant governor then have to refer it to committee where there are hearings and then there's mechanical delays that the Legislature can override.

But the reality is, is that there's going to be about two weeks in a special session, even if they knew where they were going, where you have a bunch of people standing around doing nothing and cameras, national cameras would be focused on it. And any inactivity or failure would simply be more, more of a platform for both Democrats and Republicans to posture.

Goudeau: One of the things that I think is interesting that you just said is that you don't think Democrats want to have to have a vote on guns right now either. Why is that?

Kronberg: Well, generally speaking, we're going into a redistricting cycle. And so, the, the Democrats, the districts were drawn to be either Democratic or Republican. The primaries are now over. But the, any vote that you cast on guns may not have consequence in this election, which is going to probably be a low turnout election because ... [it's] a mid-cycle election, there's no presidential candidate at the top of the ticket. But going on the record to vote on automatic weapons, or any kind of weapons, frankly, in a district that you still don't largely know is, is perilous.

And they're not going to be really thinking about the 2022 election – that's pretty much already in the can as far as the Legislature is concerned. It'll be the 2024 election where there is going to be a presidential candidate. And if history is any guide, there'll be [a] dramatically higher turnout. People that, that, that don't usually show up for primaries who show up in November. And the bottom line is that I do believe there are any number of Democrats committed to some type of gun control, but they don't want to cast a vote that's simply going to put them on record and get nowhere.

Goudeau: You know, sadly, this latest shooting is just the latest in a list of mass shootings that we've had here in the state of Texas. Do you think there is an appetite among the Legislature, not among the people? Because I think we see time after time after time, in poll after poll, how the people feel. Is there an appetite in the Legislature to do something this time?

Kronberg: "Well, 'do something' is kind of a broad base term. And yes, there is a huge appetite to do something. There's proposals to harden the schools, to establish more guards at the schools. But the the gun violence is not just occurring in schools. It occurred in churches. And I don't know how much you can harden the world we live in, frankly.

The appetite that the Legislature has is to do something meaningful. But let's remember that, in Texas, as it's currently constituted, as far as the Legislature is concerned, the only election that matters is the primary. That's happens – that'll happen in March, two years from now. And that primary is – we're a state of, of over 30 million people right now. Republicans will continue to have the majority, and there's probably a million and a half people that vote in their primary. They're the most motivated and the most inflamed, just as they are on the Democratic side. And they're not particularly representative of the state, but they're the ones who control the future destiny of the, of the lawmakers."

The Last Word

KVUE's Ashley Goudeau discusses how it's the most-motivated voters who control the future of Texas, not the majority of residents.

Ashley Goudeau on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube