Texas This Week: Greg Casar, State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez discuss race for U.S. House District 35

AUSTIN, Texas — From 2010 until 2020, Texas saw explosive population growth – so much that the Lone Star State gained two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. One of the new districts is in the heart of Austin, prompting long-time Congressman Lloyd Doggett to launch a campaign to represent the newly created District 37. That opened the door for Democratic hopefuls to represent District 35, which is made up of East Austin and stretches down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties.

Four candidates are vying to be on the ballot in November. The top two candidates, according to polling and fundraising totals, are former Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar and State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin).

Each joined KVUE Managing Editor of Political Content Ashley Goudeau to discuss their campaigns.

Greg Casar, candidate for U.S. House District 35

Ashley Goudeau: First tell us why you want to be the next congressman for District 35.

Greg Casar: "I believe that working Texans deserve a progressive fighter who will deliver on things like Medicare for all, a $15 an hour minimum wage, reproductive rights, a functional electric grid and a better vision for Texas.

Goudeau: You have gained a lot of national support in this race, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all endorsing you. But some see them as too far left and some of the progressive policies that they support as not good for Texas. What do you say to that?

Casar: "Well, first of all, I'm proud to have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's support and Sen. Warren and Sen. Sanders' support because this is a progressive district and a place that wants to see a $15 an hour minimum wage and somebody with a bold vision to tackle climate change. But I also have way more support from Texas than anywhere else – Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, our mayor, councilmembers, local Democratic and progressive clubs and neighborhood associations, all supporting my campaign because we are putting forward a vision of fixing things in Texas. You know, what we've seen in these last couple of years is this assault on reproductive rights from the Legislature, when we should have been working on keeping people in their jobs and saving lives in the pandemic. We've seen voter suppression tactics when people were freezing in their homes and needed help, fixing the power grid. We saw folks like Sen. Ted Cruz flee the state when we had other people like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from New York coming here to help on food bank lines and raise millions of dollars for Texans. So at the end of the day, I think that folks like Sen. Sanders, but also folks like Wendy Davis, who is here a native Texan, are the kinds of people that are sticking up for the folks in East Austin. At the end of the day, I think what people want to see is politicians who really care about the everyday people who so often get left out, especially in places like East Austin. That's what I've been committed to as a councilmember. That's what folks like Wendy Davis and Bernie Sanders I think have been committed to, is the everyday working person who needs to have their job protected, needs more affordable housing. And that's what this campaign is about."

Goudeau: During your time on the Austin City Council, I would say that you led a lot of efforts to pass some progressive measures, some of them either rolled back by voters or the State of Texas, the Legislature coming in and undoing those, but I want you to talk to us about what you think is the most progressive piece of ordinance or resolution that you passed, that you're most proud of during your time on the Council.

Casar: "There have been a lot of things I've been proud of. For example, we closed tax loopholes on Lake Austin, some of the most luxury properties in Texas who had been paying zero in city taxes. We stood up to the status quo and closed those loopholes so that we could reduce the costs for everybody else, for working families. We were able to raise the minimum wage for thousands of people up to $15 an hour, and some things got rolled back. For example, we passed a paid sick time law that went into effect for everyone, was supposed to be for everyone, but it got blocked by the Republican Supreme Court in the middle of the pandemic. And so instead of giving up on that, I'm running for Congress so that we can go and pass a paid sick time law for everybody and get around folks like this Republican Supreme Court so that people can have these basic rights. We're not asking for anything radical. We're asking for $15 an hour minimum wage, paid parental leave, paid sick leave and basic reproductive health rights, voting rights – the basic things that we should have in Texas. That's what this campaign is about."

Goudeau: There are several other Democrats in this primary race, notably State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, who's been in office since 2003, says he is also a progressive candidate. I want you to talk to me about what makes you the best option for voters in this primary.

Casar: "There's no one else in this election that can show that even when we've had really tough fights, that we haven't backed down. You know, I've stood up to corporate special interests time and time again, making sure that workers make a living wage and are safe on the job. I stood up to the Republicans in the State Capitol who tried time and time again to close the Planned Parenthood on East Seventh Street, and I worked alongside Planned Parenthood to extend their lease before that law went into effect. And with the City's help, we're able to still have that Planned Parenthood open in East Austin, and it's going to start serving more patients than ever. And so I don't think there is anybody else in this race who in a short time period has consistently stood up for progressive values, stood up to the powers that be, even when it gets tough and have been able to deliver real change for folks. But we know that we've got to be able to get around the State in lots of ways. And that's what I'm committed to doing in Congress is not just being somebody who fights, but really someone who delivers that kind of change."

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez

Ashley Goudeau: You were first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2002, and, you know, after a failed run for State Senate, you seemingly reaffirmed your commitment to the Texas House. So why run for Congress now?

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin): "Well, I think, you know, this past summer, I was one of the leaders leading a delegation of House Democrats to Washington, D.C., to fight for our freedom to vote here in Texas. And that was a very impactful experience for me, spending 40 days away from my wife and kids, from work, friends. And as I was talking to congressional leaders, you know, it was really impactful that I realized that for the last 19 years, the things I've been fighting for and against are won and lost, or lost at the national level. And that's when I thought that perhaps it would be something that I would be interested in doing."

Goudeau: This race is gaining national attention, especially among progressives. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, along with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, endorsed Greg Casar. What do you make of those endorsements and what makes you the better candidate?

Rep. Rodriguez: "Well, the only endorsements I really care about are the voters of District 35. That's really all that really matters ultimately. I have many, you know, several congress people that have also endorsed me. But the important thing is the people of District 35. I think I have proven in those 19 years in the Texas House, I've been in the minority the entire time – a progressive Democrat from Austin, in the minority, in a Republican-dominated Legislature. And I've still been able to pass meaningful progressive laws that help people. And that's not an easy thing to do. It's something that, you know, I pride myself in getting things done. And I think if you ask anybody, Democrat or Republican, in the House that I have that reputation – never compromising my progressive values, but being able to reach across the aisle when I can to get something done for my constituents and/or the people of Texas if it's a statewide bill. That's the reputation I have and I'm very proud to have it. But that takes skill, that takes work and it's hard work. And I have been able to do that. I want to bring that ability to Washington for the people of this district."

Goudeau: So what would you say is one of the most or the most progressive bills that you've been able to pass out of the Texas Legislature?

Rep. Rodriguez: "A couple of things, but probably the one I'm most proud of is really helping Community First! Village come to be, in that they needed legislation initially 10 years ago to get the tax, the tax benefits so they don't pay property taxes in order for them to do what they do, which is provide supportive housing and permanent housing for formerly homeless people. And this past session, I was able to expand that because the original bill was just for one campus. I passed a bill that expanded that so they can have multiple campuses. And now they're going to have two more campuses in Austin that will provide, when it's all said and done and infrastructure is in place, 1,500 permanent and supportive housing for the homeless. That is something that I'm very, very proud of doing. And the Legislature isn't necessarily, in this Republican-dominated Legislature, isn't necessarily very friendly to the causes like helping the homeless. And I'm very proud of that, that bill. The other thing, I'll add one more thing if I can, that I'm really proud of is the fact that I was able to provide 700,000 more kids to qualify for the free breakfast program, and that took me several sessions to pass. The objection from the Republicans at the time was, 'This is just welfare.' And it took me a couple of sessions to talk to them and pair it down, if I had just to get something and we're able to do that. And now 700,000 more kids in Texas have a free breakfast in the state of Texas, and I'm very, very proud of that as well."

Goudeau: If you are elected, what will be your top priority while in Congress?

Rep. Rodriguez: "Well, there's a lot of issues, of course, but I will say that look, I mean, I come from working class folks. I'm the first in my family to go to college. And as cheesy as it may sound, they taught me to believe in the American dream, that if you work hard, you can do better than your family, your parents before you. And and I believe, sadly, that I think that dream is fading for many, many working class people in this country and middle class people in this country. So I would fight for affordable health care. I think it's very important. To be the wealthiest nation in the world and still possibly have to file for bankruptcy because you get sick or your family member gets sick, that's very wrong. I think we also need to fight for minimum wage, get people a better opportunity to make more money so that they can provide for their families. And I would also promote a free community college and would also work to forgive student debt. I think these are things that could actually help the working class and middle class, and those are the things I want to focus on. But I can't ignore the one thing I think is kind of very basic and that is our fundamental right to vote. I think this is something that's being chipped away at. Many of our fundamental rights are being chipped away at by Republicans. So we have to look at those things, whether it's our freedom to vote, fair representation of women's right to make our own personal health choices. Those issues are also very important and I want to focus on those as well."

