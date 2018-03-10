TEXAS — Texas TEGNA stations have teamed up to produce and broadcast the final debate in the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso).

"The Texas Debate" will air live across the stations' on-air and digital platforms on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. It will take place at KENS in San Antonio, and will be broadcast to all 11 Texas TEGNA stations:

KVUE (Austin)

WFAA (Dallas)

KHOU (Houston)

KCEN (Waco)

KAGS (College Station)

KYTX (Tyler)

KIII (Corpus Christi)

KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont)

KXVA (Abilene)

KIDY (San Angelo)

“No one else covers Texas like TEGNA. From San Antonio to San Angelo, Austin to Abilene, and everywhere in between, Texans all over the state will be able to watch ‘The Texas Debate’ live across our many platforms,” said Ellen Crooke, vice president, news, TEGNA. “This is an important election for Texas and is the last opportunity for the two candidates to debate before votes are cast. As broadcasters, it is our responsibility to provide critical news, information and special programming, like this debate, so that voters can make an informed and educated decision about the issues that matter most to them.”

RELATED:

Beto O'Rourke hoping to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018 Texas Senate race

Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke face off in first debate for Texas Senate

Texas breaks voter registration record ahead of midterm election

Your civic duty: Why you should vote in the 2018 elections

Everything you need to know about voting this 2018 election season

KVUE launches online voter guide

© 2018 KVUE-TV